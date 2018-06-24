Nomad Way international music festival producer Jean Kasteev poses at the event's venue in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Russian singer Islam Satyrov performs at the Nomad Way international music festival in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

A view of the Nomad Way international music festival in Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

The Nomad Way international music festival closed Sunday on the banks of the Ishim River in Astana, Kazakhstan, where lovers of nomadic culture and music were able to enjoy performances by groups from various countries over three days.

"Singers and music groups that took part in the festival represented nomadic culture," festival producer Jean Kasteev told EFE.

"We have a common language, a common mentality and a common history, so we can say that this event is a kind of cultural congress of nomadic people. We go back to our origins, to our culture," Kasteev said.

The festival is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana as the capital of Kazakhstan and seeks to preserve and bring awareness to the heritage and culture of nomads.

"Our capital celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and also Astana is in the heart of Eurasia," Kasteev said.

The music event featured performances by 19 ethnic music groups from Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Hungary, Turkey, the United States and Estonia.

Participating bands included Avesto from Tajikistan, the ethno-rock band Argymak from Bashkortostan, the Shono group from Buryatia, the Yedil and Satzhan project from Kazakhstan, Belukha Jam from the Russian republic of Altai, the Russian band Islam Satyrov and Abbos from Uzbekistan.

A unique part of the festival is that all participating musicians performed songs not only in their mother tongue, but also in Kazakh.

"All the musicians supported the initiative of playing a Kazakh song, which is a completely different sound of Kazakh folklore and which portrays the richness of nomadic culture," Alash media group general manager Batyr Kazbayev told EFE.