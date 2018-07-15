Turkish oil-wrestlers boys wait before their wrestling match during the traditional Kirkpinar Oil wrestling festival in Edirne, Turkey, 14 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Wrestlers, or pehlivans in Turkish, in action during the traditional Kirkpinar Oil wrestling festival in Edirne, Turkey, 14 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish oil-wrestlers prepare for the wrestling match during the traditional Kirkpinar Oil wrestling festival in Edirne, Turkey, 14 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

A Turkish oil-wrestler gets oil on his body as he prepares for the wrestling match during the traditional Kirkpinar Oil wrestling festival in Edirne, Turkey, 14 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Men and boys were taking to a field in Turkey at the weekend where they were doused in oil to wrestle each other in a bid to claim the golden belt at a competition that has taken place for centuries.

After getting slicked in the greasy substance, the participants limbered up before getting stuck into the man-on-man or boy-on-boy bouts as part of the Kirkpinar oil-wrestling festival in Edirne, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The centuries-old tradition sees its exclusively male participants, known as "pehlivan" in Turkish, wearing nothing but knee-length leather trousers called "kispet" and their entire bodies are covered in oil.

Hordes of spectators gather to watch the wrestlers grappling with their slippery opponents.

He who manages to pin down his rival first wins the bout.

The overall prize up for grabs on Sunday would be the "golden belt," as well as the title of "chief pehlivan."

The event was added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list back in 2010.

"'Pehlivans' are considered exemplary figures in society with attributes such as generosity, honesty, respectfulness and adherence to traditions and customs," the body said of the event on its website.