US actress and cast member Sandra Bullock poses as she arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Bird Box' at the Zoo Palast venue in Berlin, Germany, 27 November 2018. EPA FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

US actress and cast member Sandra Bullock poses as she arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Bird Box' at the Zoo Palast venue in Berlin, Germany, 27 November 2018. EPA FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

US actress and cast member Sandra Bullock poses as she arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Bird Box' at the Zoo Palast venue in Berlin, Germany, 27 November 2018. EPA FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

American actress Sandra Bullock sat down with EFE in Berlin on Thursday to talk about the changing ways movies are consumed thanks to streaming platforms that have brought about new creative opportunities, as well as the growing presence of women in cinema and television.

Bullock was in the German capital to promote "Bird Box," the latest movie by Danish director Susanne Bier, a post-apocalyptic horror that will be released by Netflix and in which she plays the lead role.

"It is a beautiful thing for an actor to experience, to see a streaming venue offer us opportunities in work, and to allow ourselves to create, where before, the studios could only release enough films that are on both your hands a year so that allowed for only 10 people to get jobs that were female," Bullock said.

The actress said change was "always happening," harking back to old black and white films that had no sound. "Sound came and everyone was outraged, we don't want sound in the movies!"

Bullock, known for her roles in "Speed" (1994), "Miss Congeniality" (2000) and who earlier in the year took to the silver screen in "Ocean's 8," said more superhero movies were being made nowadays because those were the kinds of film people would go to movie theaters to see.

"If you look at the quality of film making and the storytelling that's able to happen on streaming venues like Netflix, those are the films we used to have, those are the films we had years and years ago in the cinema, but, because they are difficult to get people to go see, they've stopped making them," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever be cast as a super hero, though I think I am one," she quipped. "And so you see more of those films being the films where people are willing to leave their homes and go see a movie."

When asked about the "Me Too" movement and if women getting more roles was a passing trend, Bullock said: "Women have always been here, we're not temporary."

"We're here to stay, I can assure you that, I'm not going anywhere, the vagina is staying!" Bullock declared.

Asked about the success of Mexican directors in Hollywood, she said she had only worked with one, Alfonso Cuarón on "Gravity" (2013), and that "they seem to be taking over."

"They are flocking the streaming venues knowing very well the type of material that they want to talk about might not be financed by a big studio, but it will be financed here and more people might see it this way," she said.

"Was there something in the water where they were in Mexico city? What were they eating?," she asked.