An elderly Chinese man uses fan in a housing estate during hot weather in Beijing, China, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA/WU HONG

A woman shades herself with an umbrella durng a heat wave in Braga, north of Portugal, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA/HUGO DELGADO

A boy plays or goes zorbing inside a giant plastic ball, called a zorb, during a warm summer's sunset on the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Rhine river bed has been exposed and cracked by the drought and heat near by Lobith, The Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA/JASPER JUINEN

Korea Railroad Corporation workers spray water on rails amid scorching heat near Busan Station in Busan, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tourists take a selfie with a thermometer out in the sun in Cordoba, southern Spain Aug. 1 2018. EPA/SALAS

With the meteorological agencies of Spain and Portugal warning on Thursday of high temperatures reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit), many other parts of the world have reported an unusually hot summer.

Aemet, Spain's agency, warned that 39 of Spain's 50 provinces were expected to reach very high temperatures, with Badajoz in the southwest forecast to hit 44 degrees, while Caceres and parts of the Tagus River estimated to sizzle at 43.

Much of the map of Portugal was also colored red on the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere's website, an indication of the high temperatures forecast.

Further afield, California was counting the cost after at least eight people died in wildfires that continued to sweep through the state and have so far destroyed more than 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) due to very hot and dry weather conditions there.

Several parts of Yosemite National Park, one of the country's most pristine nature reserves, remained closed due to the Ferguson fire which has been raging in Mariposa County for 20 days and destroyed some 23,400 hectares of the area.

In Asia, Korea's Railroad Corporation had to spray water on rails in a bid to avoid them buckling in the scorching heat.

Temperatures in South Korea were expected to be the highest since the government started recording weather data in 1907, according to local authorities.

China has also experienced high temperatures, with the National Meteorological Center renewing yellow alerts as some regions reached 40 degrees Celsius.

Taiwan also reported a heat wave, with the temperature in Taipei topping 33 degrees Celsius.

Most of Europe has been struggling to cope with heat waves that took temperatures to 36 degrees Celsius across the Czech Republic and dried out meadows and cornfields in Germany.

The cracked, dry bed of the River Rhine became visible in the ordinarily gray and rainy Netherlands.

Meanwhile, tourists in Italy were finding it hard to concentrate on the sights as temperatures rose above 38 degrees Celsius even in northeastern Venice.