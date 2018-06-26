A man takes photographs of a recent artwork believed to be attributed to Banksy showing a rat wearing a Minnie Mouse bow under 'May 1968' in the Sorbonne neighborhood in Paris, France, June 26, 2018. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

A recent artwork believed to be attributed to Banksy is of a man offering a dog a bone having first sawn the animal's leg off in the Sorbonne neighborhood in Paris, France, June 26, 2018. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

A recent artwork believed to be attributed to Banksy is of a woman veiled in mourning next to the Bataclan concert venue in Paris, France, June 26, 2018. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

People walk by a recent artwork believed to be attributed to Banksy showing Napoleon rearing his horse, wrapped in a red cloak in the 19th district of Paris, France, June 26, 2018. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

A recent artwork believed to be attributed to Banksy shows a rat on a popped cork from a champagne bottle in the 18th district of Paris, France, June 26, 2018. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Thought-provoking paintings attributed to secretive artist Banksy have been appearing on the streets of Paris, France in recent days, as visible in images released by epa on Tuesday.

Many elements traditionally associated with the artist from the west of the United Kingdom whose identity has been kept a closely-guarded secret are visible in the seven works that have appeared in Parisian settings.

"Banksy, world star of urban art, is in Paris!," said art website Artistik Rezo, whose editor, Nicolas Laugero Lasserre, insists he knew the artist had planned a painting incursion in France's capital.

"Probably the most famous street artist in the world, the 43-year-old from Bristol, England, Banksy invades the capital with seven new wall paintings so far," the statement added.

One image shows a rat riding atop a flying cork that appears to have been shot out of a champagne bottle.

Rats are a metaphor for "art" often used by Banksy.

Another rat was found in the Sorbonne neighborhood, renowned for student riots that shook Paris _ and the world _ in the spring of 1968, wearing a Minnie Mouse bow on her head under letters spelling out "May 1968."

One of the most poignant images, that of a veiled woman in apparent mourning, was found in a doorway next to the Bataclan concert venue where a terror attack in Nov. 2015 left 89 people dead.

"It is an extraordinary chance to have Banksy in Paris," said Laugero Lasserre. "As always, his interventions arrive at a key political moment, urging citizens and government to change the paradigm on the migration issue," he added.

Laugero Lasserre is also a director of ICART, a college for the management of culture and of the art market.

One work depicts a serious-looking man holding a saw offering a bone to a dog with one of its legs sawn off.