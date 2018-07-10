A skeleton model wielding a racket was just one of the sights to grace store windows in Wimbledon on Tuesday as tennis fever continued to sweep through the London district.

Shops in Wimbledon, home to tennis' oldest tournament for two weeks every year, have gone all out to decorate their shopfronts with elaborate tennis-themed displays in what has become somewhat of an annual tradition, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Paddington Bear and one of the Wombles, fictional children's characters with pointed noses who hail from a burrow in Wimbledon, also took up rackets to engage in a spot of tennis in a bookstore, while mannequins in a clothes shop showed off tennis whites.

The Wimbledon Championships run from July 2-15, during which time tennis takes over the town.