A Cambodian staff member of the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-Cam), arranges pictures at the Sleuk Rith Contemporary Art Gallery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian staff member of the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-Cam), inspects pictures on display at the Sleuk Rith Contemporary Art Gallery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Youk Chhang, a survivor of the brutal Khmer Rouge regime which ruled Cambodia between 1975 and 1979 and was responsible for the genocide of millions, has for the past two decades worked tirelessly to make sure those crimes and the lessons to be learned from them are never forgotten.

Chhang, the director of the Documentation Center of Cambodia, is set to be awarded the Ramon Magsaysay award, popularly known as "Asia's Nobel Prize" in Manila on Friday.

“If you don't know your society, if you don't have a good memory, how can you be optimistic about the future?”, Chhang tells EFE during an interview in the Philippine capital.

“For us, memory is about education. You have to remember every day, not once a year when you come to a museum. Children must learn every day. To learn the mistakes of the past is the only way”, he said.

The organizers of the award said he is being honored for "his great, unstinting labor in preserving the memory of the Cambodian genocide, and his leadership and vision in transforming the memory of horror into a process of obtaining and preserving justice in his nation and the world."

The Documentation Center of Cambodia has compiled and digitalized around one million documents since 1995 that record the Khmer Rouge’s crimes against humanity, and located some 23,000 mass graves from the forced labor camps in which some 2 million people died.

“I appreciate the recognition, but there is a long way to go”, Chhang said. “We have not yet achieved (anything) significant in terms of building a better society for our children. We are still facing problems, facing poverty, facing crimes. I don’t want to be too pessimistic, but we have to be cautious.”

Chhang’s caution is borne out of the nightmare that was his childhood under the brutality of Pol Pot’s regime, in which he lost his father and five of his eight siblings.

He was only 14-years-old when Khmer Rouge forced his family to abandon their home in Phnom Penh to work as slaves in a rural commune, where he was arrested and brutally tortured.

Many incidents continue to haunt him, such as when a Khmer Rouge official accused one of his sisters of stealing rice, slit her abdomen to check and after finding it empty, left her to bleed to death.

The fall of the Khmer Rouge regime with the invasion of the Vietnam military in 1979 did not stop bloodshed or desperation in Cambodia. His mother pushed him to flee the country with just $5 in his pocket and urged him to study to achieve a better life.

“The country was chaotic, very poor. Imagine that a mother would send her son away because she can no longer look after you. It's a very heartbreaking experience, when your mum tells you that you have to go away hoping that you can obtain a better future”, Chhang said.

He fled first to the Philippines to fulfil his mother's wishes, eventually graduating with a doctorate in Political Science in the United States.

Years later, he decided to serve in a United Nations peacekeeping operation in Cambodia in 1992, but found that Khmer Rouge was still active and was threatening his family once again.

In 1995, he found a way to steer his mission when Yale University hired him to head the Cambodian Genocide Program, which established the Documentation Center of Cambodia that has been operating independently since 1997.

The institution’s work has not only helped preserve history but has also served as evidence in the Cambodia Tribunal on crimes against humanity of Khmer Rouge, although many people responsible for the genocide died before going to trial.

“I’m proud of the mission, and the vision of the centre itself that will continue to address this in a permanent way so that it can contribute to a better society in future”, Chhang said.