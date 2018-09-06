Thai professional wrestler EK Baki (top) performs a high-risk maneuver on Thai professional wrestler Paksa (bottom) during a professional wrestling event organized by Gatoh Move Pro Wrestling, at the K-Bank Siam Pic Ganesha auditorium in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES MONROE ADAMS IV ATTENTION: Image is part of a photo essay

epa06999992 (11/35) Female wrestler 'The Mystery Lady' (R) prepares for a live show of the Manila Wrestling Federation (MWF) in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA ATTENTION: Image is part of a photo essay

Itabashi Pro-Wrestling's Happy Road Man (top) performs a high risk maneuver during a fight at the Happy Road Oyama summer festival in Tokyo, Japan, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON ATTENTION: Image is part of a photo essay

Japanese professional wrestler Taro Yamada (front) in action against Onryo (rear) during an event organized by Japanese pro wrestling independent promotion 666 (Triple Six) Wrestling of Darkness at Shinkiba 1st Ring in Tokyo, Japan, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON ATTENTION: Image is part of a photo essay

A professional wrestler named 'Rekka' interacts with the crowd during 'Mid-Summer Night Slam', an event organized by New Taiwan Entertainment Wrestling at Citizen's Hall in Taipei City, Taiwan, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO ATTENTION: Image is part of a photo essay

Paksa, as he is known inside the ring, swaggers into the room, wearing tight blue jeans, sunglasses and a black cut off t-shirt. The crowd cheers and boos, as he commands a subordinate to act as a footstool for him to sit on and sip a bottle of water.

His friend turned foe, EK Baki, stands across from him dressed in bright red tights. Former allies on the canvas, the pair purportedly became sworn enemies outside of it, after Paksa apparently attacked EK as he performed with his band at a small bar on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Grainy footage of the alleged “assault” shared on social media served as a testament to the former comrades’ mutual disdain, which was reinforced as the pair faced off in front of the crowd at a venue inside a central Bangkok shopping mall.

Paksa rises and confronts his foe, as the fans cheer and bay, playing a crucial role in the spectacle known as Gatoh Move Professional Wrestling, one of several professional wrestling promotions active across East and Southeast Asia, as seen in a photo essay released by epa on Thursday.

Professional wrestling is a form of sports entertainment loosely derived from Greco-Roman wrestling, a recognized Olympic event. While the traditional form of the sports continues to be competitive, pro-wrestling, inspired by the United States’ tours, has taken on a more dramatized and rehearsed form of entertainment with predetermined outcomes.

The drama unfolds with performance artists adhering to kayfabe, a code of conduct that reinforces the perceived authenticity and reality of the staged events and relationships that are presented to the public, aiding with fan’s suspension of disbelief.

Professional wrestling first gained a foothold in Asia in Japan in 1951, beginning with wildly popular matches featuring a South Korean former Sumo wrestler known as Rikidozan. He defeated numerous famous US wrestlers, soon becoming a national hero in Japan.

The presence of western wrestling superstars in Japan and the influx of American soldiers and culture into the region during the Cold War stirred an interest in the performance art in Southeast Asia, leading to the creation of organizations such as the Manilla Wrestling Federation in the Philippines, a promotion featuring 14 wrestlers and ongoing storylines featuring ‘faces’ (heroes) and ‘heels’ (villains).

Other promotions in the region include the Singapore Professional Wrestling, which is run by CEO and wrestler 29-year-old Andrew ‘The Statement’ Tang.

Having created his promotion six years ago, Tang is fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a professional wrestler, and now wrestles full time.

New Taiwan Entertainment Wrestling in Taipei attracts crowds from across a broad socio-economic spectrum and features wrestlers from around the world who practice a wide variety of styles, including strong style – hard strikes and throws – and lucha, a highly acrobatic style native to Mexico.

Back in Japan, the performance aspect of the sport has evolved significantly, leading to the creation of dozens of smaller promotions specializing in hardcore matches and bizarre themes, such as 666 (Triple Six) Wrestling of Darkness, founded by acclaimed Japanese punk rock musician The Crazy SKB and professional wrestler Onryo.

Onyro, whose name is derived from a type of vengeful phantom in Japanese folklore, is a former backyard wrestler who now uses the kayfabe persona of a professional wrestler who died and became a ghost after winning a cursed championship.

According to legend, the Onryo are capable of actually killing their enemies – a fitting persona for a man who gained popularity wrestling in Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, known for matches involving improvised weapons such as tables, chairs, ladders, baseball bats, and chains as well as matches contested in rings lined with exploding barbed wire.