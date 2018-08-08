Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Haluk Dursun speaks during the 4th meeting of Turkic Council Ministers in Charge of Tourism on Aug. 8, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Participants at the 4th meeting of Turkic Council Ministers in Charge of Tourism, an organization formed by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, discuss a cooperation protocol focusing on the launch of "The Modern Silk Road" joint tourism package on Aug. 8, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly speaks during the 4th meeting of Turkic Council Ministers in Charge of Tourism on Aug. 8, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

The 4th meeting of Turkic Council Ministers in Charge of Tourism, which drew officials from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, concluded Wednesday in Astana with the signing of a cooperation protocol focusing on the launch of "The Modern Silk Road" joint tourism package.

"'The Modern Silk Road' is one of the main projects of the Turkic Council and its objective is to show the tourism potential of Turkic-speaking countries, which can become a recognized brand in the world," Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Haluk Dursun said.

The protocol also contains specific steps for the introduction of a free visa regime among the five signatory countries.

"We need to move from words to deeds and prepare qualitative decisions on tourism for the Turkic Council Heads of State summit, which is to be held in Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 3," Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said.

"We could also solve the problem of mutual recognition of visa regimes for foreign tourists following the tourist routes approved by the Turkic Council: the Silk Road visa," Mukhamediuly said.

The first part of "The Modern Silk Road" tour is to take place Aug. 31-Sept. 6 in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, where tourists can participate in the opening ceremony of the Third World Nomad Games.