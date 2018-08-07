Turkic Council deputy secretary-general Omer Kocaman (2nd R) during the 13th meeting of the Turkic Council Working Group on Tourism, at which participants discussed the details of "The Modern Silk Road" joint tourism package on Aug. 7, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE FILE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Participants at the 13th Turkic Council Working Group on Tourism meeting discuss the details of the upcoming launch of "The Modern Silk Road" joint tourism package on Aug. 7, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE FILE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey met Tuesday in Astana to discuss multilateral cooperation in tourism and the launch of "The Modern Silk Road" joint tourism package.

The representatives from the five Turkic-speaking countries participated in the 13th meeting of the Turkic Council Working Group on Tourism, which will conclude Wednesday with a high-level ministerial gathering.

"The purpose of the joint tourist package, 'The Modern Silk Road,' is to show the rich historical heritage of the Turkic states on the Great Silk Road. This package will allow tourists from all over the world to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey individually or in general," Turkic Council deputy secretary-general Omer Kocaman told EFE.

The first part of the tour to promote "The Modern Silk Road" is to take place Aug. 31-Sept. 6 in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, he said.

"During this tour, tourists will be able to attend the opening ceremony of the Third World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan," Kocaman said.

On Wednesday, ministers from the five Turkic-speaking countries are to announce the joint tourism package's launch under the framework of the 4th Meeting of Turkic Council Ministers in Charge of Tourism Affairs.

The tourism representatives also plan to discuss simplification of the visa regime between countries that speak Turkic, the development of relations with Turkmenistan and China, and the strengthening of relations with the World Tourism Organization.