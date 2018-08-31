Hops hang from a plant before harvesting in the village of Rocov, near Zatec, Czech Republic, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Workers ride on a wagon during harvesting in the village of Rocov, near Zatec, Czech Republic, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A worker harvests hops in the village of Rocov, near Zatec, Czech Republic, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A worker harvests hops in the village of Rocov, near Zatec, Czech Republic, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A worker harvests hops in the village of Rocov, near Zatec, Czech Republic, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Workers pack hop plants onto a wagon during harvesting in the village of Rocov, near Zatec, Czech Republic, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Scores of workers were engaged in the arduous task of harvesting hop plants Friday in a village in the Czech Republic.

The central European country has been growing hops for over 1,000 years and is one of the world's primary producers of the plant that is used for making beer, according to the Hop Growers Union of the Czech Republic.

Farmworkers took to the fields in the village of Rocov, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) west of the capital Prague, where they culled the hop bines and loaded them onto wagons to be transported elsewhere as part of a four-week-long harvest, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Hops are produced in three regions of the Czech Republic: Saaz, Trschitz and Auscha.

Representatives of the Hop Growers Union of the Czech Republic expect the 2018 harvest to be less fruitful than last year's 6,797-ton total haul owing to hot and dry weather.

About 80 percent of Czech hops are grown for export, with the majority going to China and neighboring Germany.

Hops, the flowers of a plant called Humulus lupulus, are used in the beer-making process as a stabilizing and flavoring agent.