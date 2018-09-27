Yemeni Akram Abdu al-Shaabi, 28, smiles next to his self-made bicycle of skating shoes at an indoor swimming pool of a sports club in Sana'a, Yemen, 20 September 2018. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni man who lost his legs a decade ago in a traffic accident hopes one day to be able to compete in international weightlifting competitions for his country, despite facing a lack of funding, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

Akram Abdu al-Shaabi, 28, migrated to Saudi Arabia at the age of 15, where he found work in the farming sector, but after he was involved in a traffic accident in 2008 and had to have both legs amputated, he returned to his home country where he became suicidal.

"I felt like I had lost my life and tried to commit suicide three times after my legs were amputated," al-Shaabi told epa-efe. "Two years after the accident happened, I began to think seriously why I was trying to commit suicide, why don’t I adapt to my new condition?"

Al-Shaabi decided to move from his hometown in the southern Yemeni province of Taiz, leaving behind his parents and nine siblings, to the capital, Sana'a, where he tried to seek help from government bodies and charities.

Since the accident, Yemen has been gripped by what the United Nations has described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with over 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid, following uprisings that broke out in 2011.

While al-Shaabi didn’t manage to find any official assistance, he did meet lots of people, among them his new neighbors, who helped him and with whom he became friends.

"Those people helped me financially and raised my spirits. They took me to a club where I learned skills and training essentials for successful bodybuilding," he said.

Al-Shaabi, who used to practice karate before the accident, goes to al-Ahly Sports Club every evening to swim and practice weightlifting. He doesn’t pay to use the facilities; the owners waived the fees after learning about his condition.

The athlete doesn't like wheelchairs because they hinder his movements, so to combat this feeling he built his own means of getting around using a pair of roller skates.

"I stayed about five years crawling on the ground until I got an idea to make my own bicycle of skating shoes," he said.

Having won two gold medals in local competitions in 2014 and 2017, he aspires to be able to represent Yemen in international weightlifting championships.

But he faces a financial hurdle, earning between 1,500-2,000 Yemeni riyals ($2.4-3.17) per day washing cars to cover his basic living costs.

In September, he was supposed to travel to the UAE for a tournament along with some other athletes, but the trip was canceled due to a lack of funds.

He hopes to be able to obtain financial support from a businessman or charity in order to be able to set up a small grocery store "for helping me to live better because the car cleaning is very cumbersome to me" and it isn't lucrative.

"Before the accident, my life was very normal. Nobody was looking at me with attention, but after I became half a man, the people look at me with surprise and interest," he said.