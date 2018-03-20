The gunman in a shooting at a high school in Great Mills, Maryland, died when an armed security guard confronted him after the shooter had seriously wounded two students, authorities said Tuesday.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Timothy Cameron said at a press conference that the gunman - a student identified as Austin Wyatt Rollins who came to the school armed with a pistol and had opened fire on the other two students - was confronted and wounded by school resource officer Blaine Gaskill shortly before classes were to start.

The attacker was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from the single bullet wound he had received from the officer, Cameron said.

The two seriously wounded victims, a 14-year-old boy in stable condition and a 16-year-old girl in critical condition - were also students at the school.

Evidently, the shooter had had a prior relationship with the girl, according to Cameron.

The school was placed on lockdown for a time and students were evacuated.

"This is what we train for, this is what we prepare for, and this is what we pray that we never have to do. On this day, we realized our worst nightmare," Cameron said, adding that "The notion of 'it can't happen here' is no longer a notion."

Great Mills is a town of about 11,000 residents located 105 kilometers (about 65 miles) south of Washington.

The shootout comes a little more than a month after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people on Feb. 14, thus reopening the debate on gun control in the US.

This coming Saturday, dozens of demonstrations have been scheduled in cities around the country, including Washington, under the slogan "March for our lives" to demand stricter gun control.