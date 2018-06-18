One person has died and three others were injured Monday when a van drove into festival-goers in southern Holland, Dutch police said.
The incident took place at around 4 am in Landgraaf, near the border with Germany, shortly after the last performance at the PinkPop music festival.
"A person died in spite of the efforts of the emergency services," police said in a statement. "The three other pedestrians were seriously injured and hospitalized."
The incident took place on a road near the main entrance to the festival's campsite, where many of the attendees spent the night in tents.
Police said a white van was "being sought" and an investigation had been launched in order to establish the circumstances of the incident.
The road was closed to traffic, while festival-goers were told to use another exit to leave the site, police said.