Festival audience enjoys the first day of the Pinkpop music festival, at Landgraaf, The Netherlands, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARCEL VAN HOORN

A woman with a backpack walks in front of a police barriere set up after a van reportedly run into a group of cocert goers at a festival in Landgraaf, The Netherlands, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Dutch police has sealed off the site after a van reportedly run into a group of cocert goers at a festival in Landgraaf, The Netherlands, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

One person has died and three others were injured Monday when a van drove into festival-goers in southern Holland, Dutch police said.

The incident took place at around 4 am in Landgraaf, near the border with Germany, shortly after the last performance at the PinkPop music festival.

"A person died in spite of the efforts of the emergency services," police said in a statement. "The three other pedestrians were seriously injured and hospitalized."

The incident took place on a road near the main entrance to the festival's campsite, where many of the attendees spent the night in tents.

Police said a white van was "being sought" and an investigation had been launched in order to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The road was closed to traffic, while festival-goers were told to use another exit to leave the site, police said.