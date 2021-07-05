Bangkok (Thailand), 05/07/2021.- Black smoke billows among tall buildings following an explosion at a factory in Samui Prakan, Thailand, 05 July 2021. An explosion followed by a fire destroyed a factory producing plastic foam and plastic pellets in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, injuring at least 21 people according to officials. The explosion caused damage to surrounding buildings, and the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department has advised residents in a 5 kilometer radius to evacuate until further notice. (Incendio, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

At least one person died and 33 others were injured in Thailand after a massive explosion and fire at a factory outside the capital Bangkok in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident also forced the evacuation of 1,892 people.

At a press conference, Bangkok Governor Wanchai Konggasem said the deceased was a 19-year-old volunteer firefighter.

Wanchai added that 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged by the explosion at the factory, which produces polystyrene foam and is located in Samut Prakan province, adjacent to Bangkok.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of residents within a radius of 5 kilometers and set up a secure perimeter of up to 10 kilometers, although they insist that another explosion is unlikely.

The powerful blast was followed by a large fire that consumed much of the factory and sent up a massive plume of black smoke over the Thai capital.EFE