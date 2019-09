An aerial view shows authorities working at the scene of a train crash in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

Rescuers and workers gather next to a train after it collided with a truck at a rail crossing in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES NO ARCHIVES

At least one person died and more than 30 were injured Thursday when a train collided with a truck near the Japanese city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Televised images showed the first wagon of the train completely tilted to its right and off its tracks, while the remains of a truck — apparently transporting fruit — could be seen near it, with its cargo scattered around. EFE-EPA