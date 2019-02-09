One person was killed and three others badly hurt when two passenger trains collided near Barcelona on Friday, Feb. 8. EFE-EPA

The president of the Catalan regional government, Quim Torra, talks to reporters at the scene of a collision between two passenger trains near Barcelona on Friday, Feb. 8. EFE-EPA

First responders work at the scene of a collision between two passenger trains near Barcelona on Friday, Feb. 8. The crash left one person dead. EFE/EPA

One person was killed and more than 100 others injured Friday when two passengers trains collided head-on not far from this northeastern Spanish city, authorities said.

The accident took place near Castellgali in Barcelona province and involved trains traveling on the routes L'Hospitalet de Llobregat-Lleida and Terrassa-Manresa.

First responders confirmed that the fatality was the conductor of one of the trains, identified as a 26-year-old woman.

All but a dozen of the 104 injured survivors suffered only slight injuries, but three of those 12 people were described as being in serious condition.

All of the injured, as well as the 65 passengers who escaped unharmed, have been evacuated from the site, authorities said.

An assistance center was established at the train station in Manresa.

Renfe, the state-owned rail operator, started an investigation to determine the cause of the crash even as police began their own probe.

The nearby C-55 highway was closed to facilitate the work of the 44 detachments of police and firefighters and 23 ambulance crews dispatched to the accident scene.

Physicians from the Medical Emergency System were also on hand, along with Renfe employees and specialized personnel from the regional government of Catalonia.

Service on the Terrassa-Manresa line was suspended and Renfe organized to transport the affected travelers by bus.

The Catalan regional president, Quim Torra, and regional interior minister Miquel Buch went to the accident scene to monitor and oversee the response.

Torra offered condolences to the loved ones of the train conductor who perished in the crash and pledged his administration's full support to the injured and their families.

Authorities were alerted to the collision by a telephone call from a passenger aboard one of the trains.

Catalonia's regional police force posted on Twitter a photo of two officers retrieving the black box from one of the trains.

"In the context of the investigation, the analysis and study of the black box is key to discovering the technical information regarding the two trains," police said.

Last Nov. 20, a landslide caused a train on the Terrassa-Manresa line to run off the rails, leaving one person dead and 41 others injured.

Twenty-one people were hurt when a train derailed in southern Spain in November 2017.