Police stand by as people take part in a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 25 October 2019. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

At least one person was killed and other 95 were wounded in clashes that occurred between security forces and hundreds of protesters who took to the streets of Iraq on Friday calling for better basic services despite promises made by Prime Minister Adil AbdulMahdi.

Security forces tried to disperse crowds with tear gas, rubber bullets and hot water, according to Ali al Bayati, a member of the governmental Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights. EFE-EPA