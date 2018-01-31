Photo made available by US Representative Jeff Denham shows damage to a train after it hit a garbage truck near Crozet, Virginia, USA, on Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jeff Denham

Photo made available by US Representative Greg Walden shows the scene of the accident after a train hit a garbage truck near Crozet, Virginia, USA, on Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Greg Walden

One person was killed Wednesday when a train carrying Republican members of the US House of Representatives to a working retreat in West Virginia slammed into a garbage truck at a level crossing in Virginia.

The person who died was aboard the truck, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 11:20 am in Crozet, Virginia, a town near Charlottesville.

A number of legislators traveling on the Amtrak train sent messages via social media to indicate that everyone in the group headed for White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, was safe and sound.

President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to join the GOP lawmakers in West Virginia for a luncheon later this week, received a full briefing on the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff," she said in a statement.

Several legislators with medical training mobilized to assist the three people inside the truck.