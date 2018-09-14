Flowers and ribbons are tied to the highway guarrail during the one-month anniversary of the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Relatives of the victims hold flower bouquets during the one-month anniversary of the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa, Italy, 14 September 2018. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

A general view of members of a ministerial commission inspecting the rubble of the Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, 27 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Residents of Genoa on Friday observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of a deadly bridge collapse in the northern Italian city one month ago.

The Morandi Bridge gave way on Aug. 14, claiming the lives of 43 people and forcing about 400 others to abandon their homes.

People gathered at the area of the bridge collapse at 11.36 am, the exact time the incident took place a month ago, to pay homage to those who were killed.

Italy's President, Sergio Mattarella made a call for concrete measures to be taken to alleviate the consequences of what he described as an "unacceptable tragedy."

In an interview published in two Italian dailies, La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX, he said the city was not looking for good intentions and guarantees but rather concrete action and decisions.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was expected to visit Genoa on Friday, where he would meet mayor Marco Bucci and Liguria's regional president Giovanni Toti to discuss next steps.

The coalition government of the far-right League and Five Star Movement on Thursday approved an urgent decree to provide help to the more than 400 people who were forced to leave their homes.

The legislation foresees the establishment of an agency for road safety that would have 250 engineers checking infrastructure across the country, according to Danilo Toninelli, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.