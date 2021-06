A giant Olympic rings monument is seen at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Some 10,000 volunteers for the organization of this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, 12.5 percent of the total required by the organizers, have withdrawn, the NHK public TV said on Wednesday.

They quit citing different reasons, including concerns over the coronavirus or their unavailability due to the event’s postponement for a year due to the pandemic, according to NHK sources within the organization. EFE

mra-yk/ta/lv