A handout photo made available by the Japan Coast Guard First regional via Jiji Press shows life-saving equipment believed to be from tour boat 'KAZU I' floating near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula in Shari, northern island of Hokkaido, Japan, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/JAPAN COAST GUARD FIRST REGIONAL

An undated photo released by Jiji Press on 23 April 2022 and taken from the operator Shiretoko Tour Boat's website shows the sightseeing boat 'Kazu I' in the Hokkaido prefecture, northern Japan. EFE-EPA/Shiretoko Tour Boat

Rescue workers take an unconscious person from a Japan Coast Guard helicopter to an ambulance at Utoro in Shari, Hokkaido island, Japan, 24 April 2022, after a tour boat with 26 people was missing 23 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS

Japanese maritime authorities on Sunday located 10 bodies in the search for 26 people aboard a tour boat that disappeared the previous day in the north of the country after sending a mayday call saying that it was sinking.

The victims recovered so far include seven men and three women, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

The vessel, Kazu 1, sent a distress message to the Coast Guard around 1:15 pm on Saturday asking for help because the ship's bow was flooded and it was sinking.

(...)