Rescuers were scouring frigid Atlantic waters for 11 people who remain unaccounted for on Wednesday after a Spanish fishing vessel sank in rough seas off the Canadian coast while authorities in Spain have identified the three survivors and declared a period of mourning after 10 crew members were confirmed to have died.
The Villa de Pitanxo, which was based in Marin, a port in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, went down some 250 nautical miles (460 km) east of the Newfoundland coast early Tuesday morning. EFE
nac-ajs/jt/ks