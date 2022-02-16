Relatives of the crew members onboard the Villa de Pitanxo in Marin, Spain on 16 February 2022. EFE /Salvador Sas

Regional president of Galicia Alberto Núñez Feijóo (C) participates in a minute's silence in Santiago de Compostela, Spain on February 16, 2022. EFE/Lavandeira jr

Rescuers were scouring frigid Atlantic waters for 11 people who remain unaccounted for on Wednesday after a Spanish fishing vessel sank in rough seas off the Canadian coast while authorities in Spain have identified the three survivors and declared a period of mourning after 10 crew members were confirmed to have died.

The Villa de Pitanxo, which was based in Marin, a port in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, went down some 250 nautical miles (460 km) east of the Newfoundland coast early Tuesday morning. EFE

