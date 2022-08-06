Gaza (-), 05/08/2022.- An injured Palestinian receives first aid at the site that was targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 05 August 2022. According to the Palestinian ministry of health, at least four people were killed, including a child, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip including a residential apartment in neighborhood of Al-Rimal. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that senior leader Tayseer al-Jabari was killed in the attacks. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 05/08/2022.- Palestinians stand at the site of a destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 05 August 2022. According to the Palestinian ministry of health, at least four people were killed, including a child, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip including a residential apartment in neighborhood of Al-Rimal. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that senior leader Tayseer al-Jabari was killed in the attacks. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 05/08/2022.- Smoke rises from a building after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 05 August 2022. According to the Palestinian ministry of health, at least four people were killed, including a child, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip including a residential apartment in neighborhood of Al-Rimal. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that senior leader Tayseer al-Jabari was killed in the attacks. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Gaza (-), 05/08/2022.- A Palestinian fireman works at the site of a destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, 05 August 2022. According to the Palestinian ministry of health, at least four people were killed, including a child, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in the Gaza Strip including a residential apartment in neighborhood of Al-Rimal. Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that senior leader Tayseer al-Jabari was killed in the attacks. (Atentado, Incendio) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The grandfather of 5-year-old Alaa Qadoum weeps while carrying her body during the funeral hours after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Rockets are fired toward Israel by Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters in Gaza City on 5 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The second-in-command of the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was among at least 10 people killed Friday in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In Israel, four people had to be hospitalized for injuries suffered while running for bomb shelters as the PIJ launched more than 100 rockets in relation for what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described as a "pre-emptive" airstrike on Taysir al-Jabari.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that a 5-year-old girl died in the same strike on a residential building in the center of Gaza City which also houses offices of media and non-governmental organizations.

(...)