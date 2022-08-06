The second-in-command of the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was among at least 10 people killed Friday in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.
In Israel, four people had to be hospitalized for injuries suffered while running for bomb shelters as the PIJ launched more than 100 rockets in relation for what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described as a "pre-emptive" airstrike on Taysir al-Jabari.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said that a 5-year-old girl died in the same strike on a residential building in the center of Gaza City which also houses offices of media and non-governmental organizations.
(...)