The police arrest a suspicious person during a police raid in the early morning in Siegen, Germany, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Police in Germany conducted raids on various brothels and residences Wednesday which led to the arrests of 10 people as part of an operation against a gang suspected of human trafficking with the aim of sexually exploiting its victims.

In the western city of Siegen, police arrested a 59-year-old Thai woman, who they considered to be the gang's leader.

Another person of interest was also arrested, along with eight others as a preventative measure.

Police suspect the gang was made up of between 15-20 individuals and had pocketed millions of euros during its years of operation.

Some 1,500 agents were involved in the operation; the largest deployment in history against organized crime, police said on Twitter.