Iranian students clash with riot police during an anti-government protest around the University of Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C) speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRESIDENTIAL OFFICIAL WEBSITE / HANDOUT

At least 10 people have died in Iran during five days of anti-government street protests, state television reported Monday, protests that Iran's president blamed on interference by foreign powers.

Hassan Rouhani said Iran's enemies sought to incite Iranians to protest and had been outspoken in their desire to take revenge on Tehran for signing the 2015 nuclear agreement and its involvement in the Syrian conflict, in which Iran has backed forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

"To deal with Iran's success in various fields, the enemies have outspokenly said that they would shift the problem to Tehran, which is their own message and has nothing to do with our analysis," Rouhani said in statements published by the official IRNA news agency.

Speaking to a group of parliamentarians, Rouhani said his government has had many successes, such as the agreement to end Iran's nuclear weapons program reached in 2015 with six major world powers, and its role in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

The Iranian Parliament on Monday accused Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia of inciting disturbances within the demonstrations, according to a statement by parliamentary spokesperson Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The parliament did recognize that the Iranian people's confidence in their government had deteriorated due to increased costs of living, its economic policy and cases of corruption.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the accusation, according to a statement from his office, saying "It's not only false. It's laughable."

The head of the Israeli government praised the Iranian demonstrators and their demands for freedom and justice.

Demonstrations against rising prices and corruption began Thursday in the city of Mashhad, then spread to other cities, and Iranian state TV reported Monday that more than 200 people had been arrested and an unspecified number injured.

Lawmaker Hedayat Allah Khademi told the semi-official ILNA news agency early Monday that two people were killed overnight in the southern city of Izeh.

It remained unclear if those deaths were included among the 10 dead cited by state television.

Khademi said it was still unknown whether the shootings of those two people were at the hands of protesters or police.

The lawmaker said several injuries and arrests occurred in Izeh, but he did not specify the number of detainees.

Since Sunday, authorities have blocked access to certain social media networks that have been used to organize protests.