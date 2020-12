A pro-democracy activists gestures outside the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region department in support of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan who has been sentence to four years in prison and the 12 arrested people in China go on trial in Shenzhen in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Protester Alexandra Wong, also known as 'Grandma Wong', holds up a sign outside the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region department as the 12 arrested people in China go on trial in Shenzhen in Hong Kong, China, 28 December 2020. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Ten of the 12 Hongkongers captured at sea by Chinese coast guards in August while fleeing to Taiwan were sentenced to between seven months and three years in jail by a Shenzhen court on Wednesday.

Two underage minors of the group were handed over to Hong Kong police, as authorities in mainland China said they would face a hearing with prosecutors. EFE-EPA