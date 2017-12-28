Police officers and firefighters work at the site of an explosion at an outlet of the Perekriostok chain in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Police officers and firefighters work at the site of an explosion at an outlet of the Perekriostok chain in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Police officers and firefighters work at the site of an explosion at an outlet of the Perekriostok chain in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Police officers and firefighters work at the site of an explosion at an outlet of the Perekriostok chain in St. Petersburg, Russia, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Ten people were hurt Wednesday when a homemade bomb went off at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russian authorities said.

Nine of the injured were taken to the hospital, but the tenth person declined treatment, municipal officials said, describing the injuries as non-life-threatening.

The blast occurred at an outlet of the Perekriostok chain.

Police evacuated dozens of shoppers and employees, Russian media reported.

The Russian Investigative Committee (SKR) said that the explosive device contained the equivalent of 200 grams of TNT and was packed with shrapnel.

The probe is being conducted by the SKR.

First responders said that the blast did not cause any damage to the store.