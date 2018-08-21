Search and rescue operations continue in the Gorge of Raganello in Civita, near Cosenza, southern Italy, 21 August 2018, where the flood of a torrent killed at least ten hikers. EPA/FRANCESCO ARENA

Search and rescue operations continue in the Gorge of Raganello in Civita, near Cosenza, southern Italy, 21 August 2018, where the flood of a torrent killed at least ten hikers. EPA/FRANCESCO ARENA

A helicopter flies between trees to help in the search and rescue operations continuing in the Gorge of Raganello in Civita, near Cosenza, southern Italy, 21 August 2018, where the flood of a torrent killed at least ten hikers. EPA/FRANCESCO ARENA

A total of 10 people were killed and 11 others injured after heavy rains caused a river to overflow in southern Italy's Calabria region, sources from the Civil Protection department told EFE on Tuesday.

The department had initially said 11 people were killed on Monday but it later revised down that figure.

Of the 11 people injured and hospitalized in different centers across the country, five were in serious condition.

The same sources said the search efforts to locate people who had gone missing were called off after three people were found in the region of Basilicata and were not part of a group of hikers affected.

The hikers were out on Monday visiting the gorges of the Raganello river when they were hit by a torrent after heavy rainfall.

The gorges of the Raganello river form a natural protected area that extends along 1,600 hectares (3,954 acres) and a 13 km (8 mile) long canyon, which are located in the Pollino National Park.

Luca Franzese, of the alpine rescue squad in Calabria, said flooding of the river only occurs in winter and has never happened during this time of the year, when many tourists visit the area.

However, heavy rains caused the river to swell so that its level increased by two meters in a short time and it was impossible to realize the danger as it was not even raining in that area, he added.