EFE New York, US 15 May 2022

Police officers on the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York, USA, 14 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BRANDON WATSON

A man standing in front of police tape looks at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York, USA, 14 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BRANDON WATSON

Community members gather near the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York, USA, 14 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BRANDON WATSON

Two people hug near the scene of a mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Buffalo, New York, USA, 14 May 2022. EFE-EPA/BRANDON WATSON

10 killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in New York

Ten people were killed and three wounded Saturday in what authorities called a racially motivated shooting at a crowded supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

All but two of the 13 people shot by the suspect, identified as Payton S. Gendron, an 18-year-old white man, were African-Americans, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

He arrived at the Tops Friendly Markets store around 2:30 pm wearing body armor and a helmet and live-streamed the attack on social media, said Gramaglia.

Gendron, previously described as a white supremacist, has been held without bail on first-degree murder charges and will appear in court Tuesday morning.