Ten people were killed and three wounded Saturday in what authorities called a racially motivated shooting at a crowded supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
All but two of the 13 people shot by the suspect, identified as Payton S. Gendron, an 18-year-old white man, were African-Americans, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
He arrived at the Tops Friendly Markets store around 2:30 pm wearing body armor and a helmet and live-streamed the attack on social media, said Gramaglia.
Gendron, previously described as a white supremacist, has been held without bail on first-degree murder charges and will appear in court Tuesday morning.