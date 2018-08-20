Relatives and friends place flowers in the a commemorative monument 'Luces en el Vacio (Lights in the empty)' in memory of the victims of flight Spanair JK5022, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Island, Spain, 20 August 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Relatives, friends and officials were on Monday remembering the victims of a deadly plane crash in Spain on the 10th anniversary of an accident in which 154 people lost their lives.

Spanair Flight JK5022 took off from Madrid-Barajas airport, bound for Gran Canaria, when it crashed shortly after take-off.

"10 years after one of Spain’s worst air catastrophes, the 154 people who died in the Spanair accident in Barajas and their families remain in our memories," tweeted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the anniversary of the disaster.

"For them, we work to determine what happened and to prevent future tragedies," he added.

The association for the victims of the crash organized several commemorative events in Madrid and Las Palmas, where those who lost their lives in the tragedy would be remembered with poetry readings, musical performances and floral tributes.

There had been 166 passengers on board the doomed flight, of whom 18 survived.