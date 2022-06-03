There will be no winners in the war in Ukraine and Russia’s invasion, which entered its 100th day Friday, has left a trail of devastation and loss, the United Nations said Friday.
An estimated 15.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, Amin Awad, the UN’s crisis coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement to mark the war’s grisly milestone.
“This war has and will have no winner,” he said.
“Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects. We have witnessed destruction and devastation across cities, towns and villages. Schools, hospitals and shelters have not been spared.”