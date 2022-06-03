A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address via video conference to Luxembourg's members of parliament in the Chamber of Deputies, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia prepare to fire a 2A36 Giatsint-B, a Soviet/Russian towed 152 mm field gun, on the frontline near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

A Ukrainian serviceman speaks with a local man near a damaged private building in the small city of Lysychiansk, Luhansk area, Ukraine, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

There will be no winners in the war in Ukraine and Russia’s invasion, which entered its 100th day Friday, has left a trail of devastation and loss, the United Nations said Friday.

An estimated 15.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, Amin Awad, the UN’s crisis coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement to mark the war’s grisly milestone.

“This war has and will have no winner,” he said.

“Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects. We have witnessed destruction and devastation across cities, towns and villages. Schools, hospitals and shelters have not been spared.”