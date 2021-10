A woman poses for photos next to a countdown display showing 100 days left for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, on a shopping street in Beijing, China, 27 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing on Wednesday began its 100-day countdown to the 2022 Winter Olympics, on guard against the spread of Covid-19 outbreaks in the capital and several regions of China.

Despite the small scale of the outbreaks (around 643 active cases nationwide), Beijing has asked citizens to limit travel and has banned people who have recently been in areas where cases have been detected.EFE

