Ukrainian police and military check documents and luggage of people from Mariupol after their arrival on an evacuation bus to the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A convoy of civilians evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhya on Tuesday in buses and private vehicles accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations.

The head of the UN’s humanitarian office in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said that 101 of the civilians, all women, children and older people, had been evacuated from the steel plant, where they had been bunkered down to avoid Russian shelling over the last two months.

Another 58 civilians were evacuated from the town of Manhush, the UN said. Some evacuees did not join the convoy to Zaporizhzhya.

(...)