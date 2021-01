Rescuers work in the aftermath of an explosion at a gold mine site in Qixia city, Shandong province, China, 18 January 2021 (issued 19 January 2021). EFE-EPA/FILE/STRINGER CHINA OUT

Qixia (China), 24/01/2021.- A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows a trapped miner being lifted from a gold mine in Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, 24 January 2021. The miner, who has been trapped underground for two weeks after a blast in a gold mine, was found by rescuers on 24 January morning that who is in extremely weak condition, was lifted from the mine at 11:13 a.m. on 24 January 2021. As many as twenty-two miners have been trapped about 600 meters underground since the mine blast on 10 January 2021 in Qixia, east China's Shandong Province. EFE/EPA/LUAN QINCHENG/XINHUA -- MANDATORY CREDIT: XINHUA -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue workers evacuated 11 workers to safety on Sunday two weeks after they were trapped in an under-construction goldmine in east China, according to official media reports.

State-run Global Times said the 11 trapped miners were brought up from two separate sections of the mine after rescuers had established contact with them. EFE-EPA