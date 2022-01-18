Yemenis inspect the wreckage of buildings after they were hit by Saudi-UAE-led airstrikes at a neighborhood in Sana'a, Yemen, 18 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Twelve people were killed and 11 others were injured in the Saudi-led coalition’s deadliest attack on Sanaa since 2017, which came in retaliation for attacks claimed by the Houthi rebels against the United Arab Emirates.

The airstrikes, carried out late Monday, killed Brigadier General Abdullah Qassim al-Junaid, the former director of the Houthis’ Airforce Academy, and family members, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency announced on Tuesday.

The strikes totally destroyed al-Junaid’s house in the Yemeni capital and killed children and women, the source reported without providing more details.

Rescuers were still searching for two missing people under the collapsed roof of the two-storey building, located in the upscale Libyan neighbourhood, Tuesday morning, according to an Efe reporter at the scene.

