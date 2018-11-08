Teylor Whittler (L) is hugged by her father after she fled the Borderline Bar and Grill where a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Women who fled from the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill pass by a sheriff's deputy after a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Women who fled from the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill pass by a sheriff's deputy after a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Law enforcement officers secure the road leading to the Borderline Bar and Grill where a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

At least 12 people, including a law enforcement officer, were killed when an assailant staged a mass shooting at a bar and dance venue popular with college students in the normally tranquil and upscale United States city of Thousand Oaks in western California, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office confirmed Thursday.

A gunman forced his way into the Borderline Bar & Grill late on Wednesday evening as it was hosting its "College Country Night" and opened fire on the clientele at the busy venue, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

"They found 11 victims that had been killed, the suspect, who we believe was the only suspect, was dead inside," Dean said in the wake of the large police operation in the city some 60 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Los Angeles.

"And there were multiple other victims with different levels of injury inside that were rescued from the scene and taken to local hospitals," the sheriff added.

Dean also confirmed the death of responding officer Sergeant Ron Helus, who had been with the force for 29 years and had intended to retire in the coming year. He is survived by his wife and son, he added.

He said there was no evidence that an explosive device was used in the attack, while accounts circulated in US media that the assailant launched his assault by letting off a smoke bomb.

Thousand Oaks consistently ranks as one of the safest cities in the US.