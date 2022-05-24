Around 120,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion have arrived in Spain in the last three months, according to government data Tuesday.

The vast majority — just shy of 109,000 — of the refugees in Spain have been granted temporary protection status, a European Union policy in force for the first time since it was drawn up in the wake of the Balkan wars, while 3,000 have found work.

Some 67% of those who have been granted the protection status in Spain are women compared to 33% who are men, which reflects the martial law and general mobilization policies in Ukraine, according to the latest data from Spain’s interior ministry.

(...)