Bystanders help a stranded motorist after floodwaters from Hurricane Florence flooded his car along Route 17 near Holly Ridge, North Carolina USA, 15 September 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The remnants of Hurricane Florence along Route 17 near Wilmington, North Carolina USA, 15 September 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Two people in a canoe (C) paddle through a street that was flooded by Hurricane Florence north of New Bern, North Carolina USA, 15 September 2018. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The number of deaths in the Carolinas related to the impact of Tropical Storm Florence, which was on Sunday downgraded to a depression, went up to 13, according to local authorities.

Five people were reported dead on Friday after the then category one hurricane made landfall in South Carolina, but on Saturday the toll went up to 13.

According to the 5 am bulletin from the National Hurricane Center, Florence has weakened to a depression "but flash flooding and major flooding will continue over a significant portion of the Carolinas."

The new victims indirectly related to the storm were a man and woman who died of carbon monoxide poisoning while using an electric generator in their home in South Carolina's Horry County.

Another couple died in a house fire in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to the state's forensic department.

On Saturday, three people died in North Carolina's Duplin County due to flooding and pools of water on the highways, according to the local sheriff.

A woman also died in South Carolina after her car was hit by a tree that was downed by the winds.

Florence made landfall on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a category one hurricane, with winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kilometers/h).

The National Weather Service warned that up to 15 inches of further rainfall would "exacerbate ongoing flooding" and said there was a risk of landslides father inland.