A handout photo made available by the Italian Police (Polizia di Stato) shows police and rescue service at the scene of a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern Italy, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ITALIAN POLICE HANDOUT

A general view of the Mottarone cable car route, in northern Italy, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/TINO ROMANO

A helicopter flies over the area of the cable car accident, near Lake Maggiore, northern Italy, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/TINO ROMANO

A handout photo made available by the Italian Fire Department (Vigili del Fuoco) shows the scene of a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern Italy, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the press office of the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino Speleologico (CNSAS), Italy's national mountain rescue service, shows the scene of a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern Italy, 23 May 2021. EFE/EPA/CNSAS HANDOUT

At least 13 people have been killed and three injured after a mountain cable car near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy plummeted to the ground on Sunday, the local mayor confirmed.

Two children aged nine and five are among the injured and have been airlifted to a hospital in Turin. EFE

mr/jt