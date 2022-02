A photograph made available on 13 August 2011 shows ethnic Turkana women waiting for their turn at a food distribution in Kaikor, Turkana, northwestern Kenya, 11 August 2011. EPA/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

A file picture dated 17 June 2011 shows a severely malnourished Somali baby boy (L) as he lies on a bed at a clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Dagahaley camp, one of three camps that make up sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in Dadaab, northeastern Kenya. EPA/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Mumino Mayow (C), 43, looks on as she puts her severely malnourished baby boy Mohamed Ibrahim Shegow, 2, on her lap at Taleh camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 July 2011.EPA/FILE/ABUKAR ALBADRI

An estimated 13 million people across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are facing severe hunger as the Horn of Africa is experiencing its worst drought since 1981, the World Food Programme said Tuesday.

“Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa,” Michael Dunford, Regional Director in the WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa, said in a statement.

