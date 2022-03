Patients, civilian victims of the Russian bombings are treated in a hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 24 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE

Around 13 million people in Ukraine are unable to flee hostilities due to blockades and damaged roads while the high number of civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure points to possible war crimes in the Russian invasion, United Nations agencies warned Friday.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has so far displaced at least 10 million people, over 3.7 million of whom have sought refuge abroad.

(...)