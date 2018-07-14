A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health shows some of the 13 rescued soccer team members speaking via video clip from their hospital beds in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 14 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PUBLIC HEALTH MINISTRY

A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health shows one of the 13 rescued soccer team members, Ekarat Wongsukchan, nicknamed 'Bew', speaking via video clip from his hospital bed in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 14 July 2018. EPA/PUBLIC HEALTH MINISTRY

The 12 school boys and soccer coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand where they had been trapped over two weeks will be released from the hospital next week, authorities said Saturday.

Thailand's Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn told the press that all 12 boys - aged 11 to 16 - and their 25-year-old coach would be leaving Chiang Rai hospital on the same day.

The doctors who treated them had said earlier that the first four who were rescued from the cave on July 8 could be discharged Sunday.

The announcement of their discharge came the same day that two new videos were released in which the rescued expressed their gratitude and said they were well. Some talked about what they would like to eat and another said "thank you" in English.

The boys appear seated on their hospital beds with their mouths and noses covered by white masks while each of their identification numbers appear on the walls above the beds.

The group entered the Tham Luang cave located in the northern province of Chiang Rai during an excursion on Saturday June 23 after completing a soccer training session when a sudden storm flooded their way out.

Their whereabouts were not known for nine days during which time they were also without food until they were found 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) from the entrance on July 2 and finally rescued in batches.

The search and rescue teams sedated and transported them in stretchers underwater while navigating the flooded sections towards the exit.

Thai authorities are planning to turn the cave into a 'living museum' while the idea of turning the rescue into movies has also been mooted.