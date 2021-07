Momiji Nishiya (L) and Funa Nakayama of Japan get together after the Skateboarding Women's Street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Funa Nakayama of Japan in action during the Skateboarding Women's Street event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Momiji Nishiya of Japan performs during the Skateboarding Women's Street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Momiji Nishiya of Japan reacts during the Skateboarding Women's Street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya (C) of Japan , silver medalist Rayssa Leal (L) of Brazil and bronze medalist Funa Nakayama (R) of Japan during medal ceremony after the the Skateboarding Women's Street final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 26 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Thirteen-year-olds, Momiji Nishiya from Japan and Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, won the gold and silver medals, respectively, at the first ever women's street skateboarding event at the Olympics in Tokyo on Monday.

The Japanese teenager scored 15.26 points at Aomi Urban Sports Park, exhibiting great precision and fluidity as she performed her tricks under the hot sun with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. EFE