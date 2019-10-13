Turkey intensified its offensive against formerly United States-backed Kurdish militias in northern Syria overnight while the United Nations reported Sunday that 130,000 people had already been displaced by the fighting around Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.
In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said some of the internally displaced had found shelter with relatives in other locations but that others had traveled to collective shelters in cities further south like Tal Amr, Hasakah and Raqqa, once the de facto capital of the Islamic State terror organization's territory.