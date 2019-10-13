A vehicle with Turkish-backed Syrian fighters on their way to Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A picture taken from the Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during a bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras al-Ein town, seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

People try to help an injured woman out of a damaged house after a mortar reportedly fired from inside Syria damaged the building, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey 13 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Turkey intensified its offensive against formerly United States-backed Kurdish militias in northern Syria overnight while the United Nations reported Sunday that 130,000 people had already been displaced by the fighting around Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said some of the internally displaced had found shelter with relatives in other locations but that others had traveled to collective shelters in cities further south like Tal Amr, Hasakah and Raqqa, once the de facto capital of the Islamic State terror organization's territory.