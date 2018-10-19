Tear gas fired by the Israeli army and Israeli sharpshooters are seen at the Israeli Gaza border, near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaeih, during a Friday protest, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atef Safadi

Israeli sharpshooters are seen at the Israeli Gaza border, near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaeih, during a Friday protest, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atef Safadi

Tear gas fired by the Israeli army and Israeli sharpshooters are seen at the Israeli Gaza border, near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaeih, during a Friday protest, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atef Safadi

At least 130 Palestinians were shot by Israeli troops Friday during the 30th round of weekly protests on the Israel-Gaza boundary, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Four of the wounded were listed in critical condition.

Media outlets estimated that some 20,000 people took part in the mobilization amid escalating tension and Egyptian pressure on Hamas - which has controlled Gaza since 2007 - to avoid incidents that could lead to a military escalation.

Some protesters ignored organizers' calls to avoid approaching the boundary barrier and Israeli soldiers responded with live ammunition.

Youths burned tires, waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans, while a few cut the barbed wire and briefly penetrated Israeli territory.

A group of Palestinians who launched incendiary balloons was targeted from the air, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Tensions were high after a rocket launched from Gaza struck a home in Israel on Wednesday.

In response, the IDF struck 20 Hamas positions and the Israeli security Cabinet mulled the possibility of launching a large-scale operation.

The weekly border protests began March 30 as part of the Great March of Return, aimed at demanding the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes inside and pressing the Israelis to end the blockade they imposed on Gaza in 2007.

Friday's deaths brought to 206 the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza by the IDF since the start of the Great March.