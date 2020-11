Russian woman stands near the Austrian embassy with flowers laid in commemoration victims of terror attack in the first district of Vienna in Moscow, Russia, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A member of Austrian Military Police patrols after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Crime scene investigators at work after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, 03 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austria’s interior minister said Tuesday there was no evidence of a second attacker involved in the deadly shooting last night in Vienna but police have arrested several people suspected of having links with the assailant, who was an Islamic State sympathizer.



A gunman, identified locally as an Austrian and North Macedonian duel national Kujtim Fejzulai, killed four people and injured 22 others in what authorities have described as an Islamist terror attack in Vienna on Monday night.