An undated handout photo from the Australian Federal Police shows a joint operation against alleged child sexual abuse being carried out in Bombon, Philippines. EFE/HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE

An undated handout photo from the Australian Federal Police shows a child being rescued in an operation in Bombon, Philippines. EFE/HANDOUT/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE

Fourteen minors between the ages of two and 17 have been rescued in the Philippines from alleged child sexual abuse following a joint investigation, the Australian Federal Police reported on Monday.

The rescue operation of six girls and eight boys coordinated between the Australian and Philippine authorities was carried out on May 7.

It also resulted in the arrests of three women and a man in the town of Bombon, Camarines Sur, about 390 kilometers southeast of Manila, for allegedly facilitating the abuse of minors online.

The operation stemmed from the March arrest in Australia of a then-68-year-old man from Victoria, who then engaged Philippines authorities.

"A computer seized from the man contained child abuse material and records of online chat conversations allegedly facilitating 'pay-per-view' child abuse content in the Philippines, police have alleged in court in Victoria," the statement said.