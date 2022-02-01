Foreign missions, including those from the United States and the European Union, Tuesday said the military coup had left a “devastating impact” on the people of Myanmar, with over 14 million people in humanitarian need.

The embassies issued a joint statement on the first anniversary of the military seizing power in Myanmar and “denying the democratic aspirations of people” of the Southeast Asian nation.

“One year later, the devastating impact on the people of Myanmar is clear. Over 14 million people are in humanitarian need, the economy is in crisis, democratic gains have been reversed, and conflict is spreading across the country,” the statement said. EFE