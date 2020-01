The rubble of buildings sits on the ground after they were destroyed by fire in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia, Jan.1 , 2020. EFE-EPA/SEAN DAVEY

The rubble of buildings sits on the ground after they were destroyed by fire in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia, Jan.1, 2020. EFE-EPA/SEAN DAVEY

Three more people lost their lives in the raging Australian bushfires on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths since October to 16 in deadly blazes that have forced thousands to seek refuge due to the worst fire crisis that has hit the country in decades.

"Police have confirmed a further three deaths as a result of the fires on the South Coast," New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters in Sydney.EFE-EPA

